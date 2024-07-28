Bamco Inc. NY Buys Shares of 500,000 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,095,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.32% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $22,257,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000.

NASDAQ ALAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. 1,825,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.41 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

