Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.14. 2,715,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $614.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.