Bamco Inc. NY Has $30.80 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $30,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $214.71. 911,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,789. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

