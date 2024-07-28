Bamco Inc. NY Has $41.41 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $41,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $169.38. 1,482,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,037. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

