Bamco Inc. NY Has $52.99 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,102 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $52,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

HLT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.61. 1,615,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,496. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average is $204.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

