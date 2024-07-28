Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.56% of Establishment Labs worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 163,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

