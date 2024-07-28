Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 102,536 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,536 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.39% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $45,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MEG traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $31.67. 478,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,093. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

