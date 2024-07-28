Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 185,493 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 292.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Arcellx worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 246.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,325. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

