Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 421,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino Stock Performance
NCNO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock valued at $153,451,448. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
