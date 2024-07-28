Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 421,500 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in nCino were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $466,862.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,406.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock valued at $153,451,448. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

