Bamco Inc. NY Sells 9,219 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of BILL worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock remained flat at $52.83 during trading on Friday. 1,039,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

