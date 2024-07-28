Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,651,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,857,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.21% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

