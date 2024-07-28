Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,399 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $26,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Dynatrace by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3,184.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 702,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. 2,049,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.