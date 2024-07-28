BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,653,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,700.6 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
NCBDF stock remained flat at $20.51 on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.
About BANDAI NAMCO
