Bank of America Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $275.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $277.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Danaher by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

