Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 3,470,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

