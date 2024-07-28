Bellevue Group AG Acquires 14,235 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.27% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 156,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.24. 964,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,343. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

