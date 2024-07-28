Bellevue Group AG Buys 11,556 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.51% of Omnicell worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

