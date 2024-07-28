Bellevue Group AG Buys 4,768 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $43,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $5,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.87. 764,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,811. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

