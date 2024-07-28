Bellevue Group AG Has $15.72 Million Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.06% of Generation Bio worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 113.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 255,468 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generation Bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GBIO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

