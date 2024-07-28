Bellevue Group AG Has $272.25 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 149,855 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 4.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Intuitive Surgical worth $272,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,694. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $441.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,967. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.79. The company has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

