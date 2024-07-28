Bellevue Group AG Has $49.19 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 4.46% of Relay Therapeutics worth $49,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $146,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Barclays cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 830,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.