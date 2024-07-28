Bellevue Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.73% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $137,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

