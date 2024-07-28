Bellevue Group AG Sells 154,826 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,826 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.11% of TransMedics Group worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $6,475,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $6,475,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,679.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,667 shares of company stock valued at $30,087,968. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 3.8 %

TransMedics Group stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.49. The stock had a trading volume of 784,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -413.21 and a beta of 1.98. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $156.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

