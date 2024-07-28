Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,701. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

