Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of BENFW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,701. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Beneficient Company Profile
