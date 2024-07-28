Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) versus SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 3.37% 8.61% 0.70% SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $619.08 million 1.96 $69.60 million $0.50 56.08 SR Bancorp $14.78 million 6.32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 5 1 0 2.17 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts. It offers loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, tax return preparation, and financial planning; and investment products and brokerage services. Further, it offers commercial cash management, online banking and mobile banking, small business banking, and asset based lending services; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. It serves its products to personal, commercial, non-profit, and municipal deposit customers. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

