Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

BERY opened at $65.05 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 280.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after buying an additional 588,114 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $24,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

