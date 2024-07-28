Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Better Collective A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $28.36 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Better Collective A/S Company Profile

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital sports media company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Publishing and Paid Media segments. It owns and operates sports media platforms consisting of Action Network for sports betting insights; Playmaker HQ for sports and entertainment; Betarades for online sports betting; Soccernews for digital soccer news in the Netherlands; Wettbasis for German sports betting knowledge; VegasInsider for sports betting; SvenskaFans for the Swedish sports fan community; Tipsbladet for sports news in Denmark; Bolavip for sports coverage across South America; and Redgol for soccer news in Chile.

