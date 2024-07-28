Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Short Interest Update

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Better Collective A/S stock remained flat at $28.36 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
