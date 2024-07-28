Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $12.06 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.06 million and $5,975.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00070669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00018457 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009178 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,828.13 or 0.43881021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

