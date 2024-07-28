BitShares (BTS) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $88,679.18 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

