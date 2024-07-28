BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Up 105.0% in July

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,918. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

