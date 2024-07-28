BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 173.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,530 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $19.13 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.