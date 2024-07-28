BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

NYSE BYM opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

