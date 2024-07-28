Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Trimmed by Carroll Investors Inc

Carroll Investors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 7.7% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 430,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $21,145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Block Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SQ traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

