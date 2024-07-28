BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$182.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

