BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.69 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $580.34 or 0.00857167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $84.69 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,592 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,624.9171315. The last known price of BNB is 576.30859406 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,725,319,575.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
