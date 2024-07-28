BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.69 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $580.34 or 0.00857167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $84.69 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,592 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,624.9171315. The last known price of BNB is 576.30859406 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,725,319,575.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

