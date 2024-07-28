Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$145.20 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.