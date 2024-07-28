BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. BOE Varitronix has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

About BOE Varitronix

BOE Varitronix Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells liquid crystal display and related products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, Korea, and internationally. It primarily provides thin film transistor products. The company offers display products for use in automotive applications in digital instrument cluster display, center information display, HUD, rear view, and side view E-mirror products; and products for use in industrial applications, such as white goods, home automation, and other products.

