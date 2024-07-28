BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BOE Varitronix Price Performance
OTCMKTS VARXF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. BOE Varitronix has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
About BOE Varitronix
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BOE Varitronix
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BOE Varitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOE Varitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.