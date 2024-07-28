BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upped their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.72. 227,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

