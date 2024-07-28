BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

