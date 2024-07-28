Bokf Na Acquires 1,937 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,468,847 shares of company stock worth $51,024,340 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

