Bokf Na Acquires 3,241 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.94.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.01. 1,099,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.