Bokf Na Buys 2,149 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WEC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. 1,595,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

