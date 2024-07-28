Bokf Na Buys 6,273 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.54. The stock had a trading volume of 711,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,884. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day moving average of $181.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

