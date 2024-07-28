Bokf Na Buys 7,744 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $393.71. 408,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,419. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.87 and its 200 day moving average is $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

