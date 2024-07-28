Bokf Na Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $141.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

