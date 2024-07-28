Bokf Na Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 225,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

