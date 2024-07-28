Bokf Na Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,319,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 5.3 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,382. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

