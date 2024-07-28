Bokf Na Has $1.72 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,190 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 5,878,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

