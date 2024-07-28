Bokf Na Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,881. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $221.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

