Bokf Na Has $5.03 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bokf Na cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 116.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 700,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

